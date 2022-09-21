Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man charged with historic sex offences
A 63-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two sexual offences against a 13-year-old girl.
David Hunter, of Rotherham, was charged in connection with offences alleged to have taken place in 2003 and 2004.
Mr Hunter, of Woodcock Close, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child and indecent assault.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was bailed. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 October.
Mr Hunter was investigated as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, an investigation into historic child sex abuse in Rotherham.
