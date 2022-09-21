Rotherham: Not enough training at site of electrocution - inquest jury
Staff did not have enough training in working near overhead lines at a site where a man was electrocuted, an inquest jury has concluded.
Steven Hill, 43, was working for waste firm TK Lynskey when he was electrocuted at their site in Common Lane in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, on 22 August 2020.
He died in Pinderfields Hospital three days later from his injuries.
A jury said dangers were identified but the site lacked some safety measures.
Doncaster Coroner's Court heard that Mr Hill was working on a pile of aggregate underneath 6,000-volt power lines when the line arced, or jumped, and electrocuted him.
He suffered significant electrocution burns to more than a third of his body and died from his injuries at Pinderfields Hospital three days later on 25 August.
Increased risk
Following six days of evidence during an inquest heard at Doncaster's Mansion House, the jury returned a verdict of death by accident.
But they concluded that in the months before the incident, the stock pile on which Mr Hill had been working had increased in height and breadth.
They said this left it in "very close proximity" to overhead power cables, which led to an increased risk of electrical arcing.
The jury also found that the size of the pile was not sufficiently managed and there would have been room to accommodate it on another part of the site.
They concluded that, although the dangers of working near overhead power lines had been identified at the site, there was not enough specific training for staff and there was a lack of safety measures including warning signs and overhead "goalposts", which are used to alert vehicle drivers to the dangers of power lines.
'My soulmate'
Mr Hill's widow, Theresa, said in a statement to the court read at an earlier hearing: "Steven was a very family-oriented person and when he wasn't at work, we would spend time together as a family.
"Steven was my best friend. He was my soulmate, he has left a huge void in my life. Our lives will never be the same."
Coroner Louise Slater expressed her condolences to Mr Hill's widow, Theresa, and his family, adding: "I'm very sorry that you have had to experience this."
