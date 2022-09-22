Rotherham: Murder arrests after man's death
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 31-year-old man in South Yorkshire.
Officers were called to Spring Street in Rotherham at about 10:50 BST on Monday following reports of concern for the welfare of a man, police said.
The man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.
Three people - a 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy - were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force added.
All four currently remain in custody, officers said.
Three people who were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder were later released with no further action taken, according to the South Yorkshire force.
Det Ch Insp Emma Knight said: "We have been conducting a number of inquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
"We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents.
"We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to contact us."
