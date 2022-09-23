Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Threatened terminal offered financial lifeline
- Published
South Yorkshire's political leaders have offered public money to keep closure-threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) operating into 2023.
They hope a deal can be struck to buy DSA from owners Peel Group in the meantime.
Peel began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable".
Regional mayor Oliver Coppard said Peel should accept the funding offer to "safeguard the future of DSA".
Peel said the offer would be "considered over the weekend".
Mr Coppard said "everything possible" had been done to save the region's airport including finding potential investors.
However, he said it had become clear that any deal to find a new owner or operator for DSA could not be "be done in weeks".
"That's why over the past few days we have made an offer to step in with financial support for DSA, which would enable it to remain operational into 2023," he said.
Mr Coppard said the offer was not just about giving potential investors a "sensible amount of time to put their proposals together", but was "also about protecting more than 800 jobs and providing certainty to customers, operators and the airport community".
"If Peel genuinely want to safeguard the future of DSA they will accept our offer and allow more time for prospective offers to develop," he added.
A Peel Group spokesperson said there would be no further public statement until the offer had been "carefully considered".
They said the conclusion of a review examining the future of the site would be announced on 26 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.