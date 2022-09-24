Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire.
Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday.
Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
A 31-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were charged with murder on Friday morning.
The four also face charges including false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sex offences.
A fifth person, a 43-year-old man, has been charged with assisting an offender.
