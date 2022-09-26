Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close despite financial lifeline offer
Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is to close after its owner said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership.
Peel Group said the closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
On Friday, South Yorkshire's political leaders offered public money to keep DSA operating into 2023.
But Peel Group said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October.
South Yorkshire's mayor Oliver Coppard said he was "devastated by today's announcement" and angry about the impact the closure would have on local communities.
Mr Coppard said there were hundreds of people across Doncaster and South Yorkshire who would now be "frightened for their future".
Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports, said he recognised news of the closure would come as "a great disappointment to many".
"The intractable problem remains the fundamental and insufficient lack of current or prospective revenue streams, together with the airport's high operating costs," he said.
Mr Coppard had said on Friday the offer was not just about giving potential investors a "sensible amount of time to put their proposals together", but was "also about protecting more than 800 jobs and providing certainty to customers, operators and the airport community".
Analysis - Spencer Stokes, business correspondent, BBC Yorkshire
This is a dark day for the newly minted city of Doncaster and the whole of the South Yorkshire region.
One of the largest urban conurbations in the country is left without an airport.
Owner Peel Group argues that the economics simply don't stack up, and that despite repeated efforts there simply are not enough airlines interested in making Doncaster a base. The critical mass of passengers isn't there.
This though is a blow not just to potential passengers, who lose their local airport, but also the 800 workers who now face the prospect of being without employment in the run-up to Christmas.
Peel have referred to the potential value of the site for alternative employment; many believe that will be warehousing and light industry with the two-mile runway and associated airport infrastructure consigned to aviation history.
Mr Hough said he was grateful to the airport's staff who he said had always been DSA's "greatest asset".
'Minimise the impact'
He said the immediate priority would be to "continue engaging closely with them over the next few weeks".
"We will do everything we can to minimise the impact of these proposals and work closely with local authorities and agencies to support our employees through what we know will be an extremely difficult period," he said.
Peel Group said the offer of public money to fund DSA's operating losses until 2023 would have provided free cashflow to sustain losses which might have occurred while the Peel Group and South Yorkshire partners jointly explored the future potential of DSA.
But a spokesperson said, in the absence of any "actual proposals to address the lack of viability of DSA", Peel's board had concluded "it cannot responsibly accept public money for this highly uncertain process against the backdrop of an unviable, loss-making operating business".
Holiday company Tui said it was "incredibly disappointed" by the decision to close, adding flights would continue to operate until its final service on 4 November.
Tui UK & Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: "We've always supported any proposals to keep the airport open. We've worked with Peel Group, the airport's owners, and government throughout the consultation process to try and prevent this outcome.
"We're working closely with our customers and colleagues on the required next steps. Customer communications will be sent to those impacted shortly and we will do everything we can to offer suitable, alternative roles to colleagues. "
A Department for Transport spokesperson said the decision was "incredibly disappointing" for passengers and staff, adding: "We strongly encourage local leaders and Peel Group to work together and find a solution for the site which will benefit local people and the region's economy."
