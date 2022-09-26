Adam Clapham: Rotherham murder accused appear in court
Three people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Rotherham.
Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street on 19 September.
Robert Crookes, 31, Lynette Myers, 38, and Keiron Millar, 29, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sex offences.
A fourth man, Martin Shaw, 43, who is charged with assisting an offender, also appeared.
Mr Crookes of no fixed address, Ms Myers, of Hounsfield Crescent, Mr Millar, of Mount Pleasant Road, and Mr Shaw, of Norfolk Street, all in Rotherham, did not enter any pleas at the hearing.
All four were remanded in custody and will appear before the court again on 12 October.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sex offences. He is due before Sheffield Crown Court later.
