Doncaster police raids: Four arrested after £440,000 of cannabis seized
About 450 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of almost £440,000 have been seized as part of a crackdown on crime in Doncaster.
The plants were seized in raids on several properties in Hexthorpe and Balby on Monday, police said.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
The raids mark a period of increased activity to tackle drug crime in the area, South Yorkshire Police said.
In Hexthorpe, 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 were discovered at Childers Street, with a further 197 plants, worth around £197,000, found on Stone Close Avenue.
A further 43 plants worth £43,000 were recovered on Furnival Road in Balby.
Ch Supt Ian Proffitt said: "Cannabis cultivation often involves people being exploited. It is also one of the root causes of violent crime, as groups compete to control the market."
He said further raids and high-visibility patrols would take place in the coming weeks.
