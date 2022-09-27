South Yorkshire Police officer denies rape charges
A police officer has denied raping a woman while off duty.
South Yorkshire constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard the alleged assaults took place on 28 November 2021 in South Yorkshire.
Mr Horrocks, from Rotherham, was released on bail until his next court appearance. His trial date was scheduled for October 2023.
South Yorkshire Police said he had been suspended from duty and an internal investigation was taking place.
