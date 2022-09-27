Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner
- Published
A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home.
Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
She now takes Snowy, who is said to be depressed and lonely, on walks to try and persuade Pippy to come back.
Ms Jenkinson said: "He actually likes it and I go out every day."
The 30-year-old, who is relying on Snowy's cries to tempt Pippy to return, said: "I got them just over a year ago when they were about six weeks old. They are so loving and friendly.
"I was suffering with really bad toothache, I fell asleep on my settee and my little Pippy pushed the door open.
"She just flew straight upstairs and, as I didn't shut my bedroom door, she just flew straight out of the window."
Ms Jenkinson said: "As soon as Pippy goes out of Snowy's sight, he shouts her, so he went upstairs and he was screaming for her.
"He woke my mum up, and she came downstairs and says 'where's Pippy?'
"I looked all over the house and then I went straight out looking for her."
Pippy is described as grey, with green under her tail and on the crest on her head, white at the end of her wings and slightly orange cheeks.
Ms Jenkinson said since his mate had flown off, Snowy was now "very depressed, he's not his normal self".
She fears he may not survive without his partner.
She added: "I have a special backpack for him, and when I take him out he shouts her and stuff.
"He actually likes it and I go out every day."
Ms Jenkinson said she believed Pippy would likely be in trees or bushes, but may have been homed by someone trying to be kind.
Despite numerous tip-offs about sightings, Pippy still has not been found and Ms Jenkinson is now offering a £250 reward for her safe return.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.