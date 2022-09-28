Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
- Published
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow.
Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair.
Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get involved in the nightclub industry.
"I'd love it in my bar, as Peter did, but it'll take pride of place at my dining table at home," he said.
Mr Stringfellow, who died in 2019 at the age of 77, ran clubs in Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, London and the USA.
His eponymous club in London's West End became a magnet for celebrities.
Mr Howard said: "We operate nationwide but are based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, very close to where Peter started his journey.
"Peter was a cultural icon and has always been an industry hero for me. I've sat in the throne before in Stringfellow's, but unfortunately I never had the opportunity to meet Peter."
Mr Howard said he had gone "way over" his original maximum bid and could still not quite believe he had been the successful bidder.
"It was really a must-have for me, because he evoked so much of why I even became part of this industry," he added.
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "We are absolutely delighted for Chris. It's wonderful to know the throne will be treasured by someone inspired by Peter's entrepreneurial spirit and Yorkshire grit."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.