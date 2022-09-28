Taxi driver carjacked at knifepoint in Doncaster by passengers
A taxi driver was carjacked at knifepoint as he waited at traffic lights, police have said.
The driver had collected a man and a woman from Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe, near Doncaster, to take them to Barnsley, South Yorkshire Police said.
While stopped at lights near junction 33 of the M1, one of them took out a knife, leading to the taxi driver climbing out of the BMW, officers said.
The pair then made off in the car.
Later the car is said to have then collided with several other cars at junction 36.
No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 17:30 BST on 14 September, police said.
A 26-year-old Doncaster woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery and later bailed as investigations continue, the force said.
Officers have appealed for help in identifying the man who fled the scene on foot.
