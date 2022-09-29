A61 crash: Major Sheffield road shut
A major road in to Sheffield city centre is closed following a crash.
The A61 Penistone Road is expected to be shut in both directions, between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road, until mid-morning on Thursday.
Bradfield Road is closed to the junction with Middlewood Road and Langsett Road. Owlerton Green is also closed. There is also no access to a nearby McDonalds or B&Q store.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the crash.
