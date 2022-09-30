Sheffield A61: Police investigate shooting link to collisions
- Published
A shooting may have been the "catalyst" for a series of collisions that left four people, including two officers, injured, South Yorkshire Police said.
Detectives are investigating links between events in Penistone Road, Sheffield, on Wednesday, and an earlier firearms incident in the Southey Green or Adlington Road area of the city.
A man with gunshot wounds attended the Northern General Hospital at 21:50 BST.
Anyone who may have heard shots fired in the area is asked to contact police.
Officers were initially called to a report of a collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa on Penistone Road, at about 21:45 BST.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said: "Initial enquiries point to a shooting being the catalyst to the night's events, potentially having taken place in the Southey Green or Adlington Road area, but we are keen not to rule anything out."
He said the force now believes only one man left the BMW, which s believed to have been stolen, on foot.
"This man, who we understand was armed with a firearm, then ran and robbed a red Ford S-MAX and drove it the wrong way down Penistone Road," said Mr Knowles.
"Shortly afterwards, the man is said to have left the vehicle and ran across the same road to steal a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road."
One special constable was hit by the Tiguan while another "suffered superficial injuries".
It is unclear if the second constable was struck by the vehicle.
Both officers are expected to recover, the force said.
Two women in the Corsa received treatment for minor injuries.
Mr Knowles said no reports of gunfire were received, conceding it was possible the gunshot wounding and the crash were not linked.
A 26-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and attempted murder remains in custody, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.