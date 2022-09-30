South Yorkshire Police: Ex-PC jailed for sex with 'vulnerable' crime victim
- Published
An ex-South Yorkshire Police officer who had sex with a domestic abuse victim while on duty has been jailed.
Father-of-three Liam Mills also sent the woman videos of himself on duty, including guarding a murder scene.
On Friday, at Sheffield Crown Court, Mills was sentenced to nine months imprisonment.
Mills, 33, who was based in Barnsley, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Mills: "This case reveals a betrayal of trust of some significance."
He added: "You are the architect of this catastrophe."
In September 2021, when the offences took place, Mills had been mentoring a junior colleague, the court heard.
Mills first came into contact with the woman when she visited his police station to report domestic violence.
Days later he began a sexual relationship with her.
Prosecutor Thomas Storey said Mills, who had a partner, visited the woman's home on numerous occasions for sex.
This had happened when the officer was both on and off duty, the barrister said.
In a bid to impress her, Mills had texted the woman stating, "Want an interesting police video? Your eyes only x."
He then forwarded her a video clip showing a forensic tent in woodland. It transpired to be a 2018 murder scene.
Mills later sent footage from his body-worn camera showing him restraining a man at a hospital.
Mills also admitted sending "flirtatious" texts to another crime victim, although this woman closed down the interaction. It did not involve any sexual encounters, the court heard.
His offending came to light after he bragged of his escapades to a colleague who then informed his sergeant.
Judge Richardson acknowledged it must have been "incredibly difficult" for that officer to have raised concerns.
'Exploiting victims'
Steven Reed, mitigating, said his client was "genuinely remorseful".
Jailing him, Judge Richardson told Mills: "Prison, for you as a former police officer, will be exceptionally difficult."
Mills resigned prior to a misconduct hearing, which the court was told would have resulted in his dismissal from the force.
After the case, Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "This is an utterly appalling case of a police officer exploiting vulnerable victims of crime who were in need of our help and support. I am satisfied Mills is now in jail where he rightly belongs."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.