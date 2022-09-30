Kelham Island Brewery: Sheffield institution saved from closure
A much-loved independent brewery in Sheffield has been saved from closure by a group led by the co-founder of the city's Tramlines festival.
Kelham Island Brewery, founded in 1990 in the back garden of the Fat Cat pub, announced it was to close in May.
Its flagship beer, Pale Rider, won a Champion Beer of Britain award in 2004.
Tramlines' James O'Hara said the brewery was "heritage that we, as a city, should be really proud of. We couldn't let that just disappear".
He said: "It means too much within the city and to the UK's beer culture for it to become another Wikipedia entry."
Mr O'Hara is joined by his brother, financial analyst Tom, Simon Webster and Jim Harrison from Thornbridge Brewery, creative agency founder Peter Donohoe and Ben Rymer from beer festival organiser We Are Beer.
Founded by Dave Wickett, Kelham Island Brewery was the first new independent brewery in Sheffield for more than 100 years.
Many of its employees went on to set up and work for brewers Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Magic Rock, Bradfield and Brewdog.
Mr Webster, from Thornbridge, said: "When I first heard about the closure, I immediately thought, how can we help? How can we save the heritage that the Wickett family had built?
"I chatted passionately about what we could do with James and we formulated a plan to try to save those great beers.
"I'm so pleased we have been successful. We're looking forward to brewing the beers and keeping Kelham Island Brewery alive in Sheffield and beyond."
His son, Ed Wickett, said: 'I'm really pleased the brewery is in such safe hands.
"It'll be great to serve Pale Rider in the Fat Cat again."
Among those sending messages of support were Sheffield rock band Reverend and The Makers, who said: "Glad Kelham Island Brewery has been saved. Real institution.
"James is my soul brother. He'll smash it I'm sure."
Others tweeted comments such as "Pale Rider rides on!" and "Can't wait to have a pint of Pale Rider in the Fat Cat again".
