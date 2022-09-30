Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close.
Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October.
Passengers who have already booked would be automatically transferred to flights from Leeds Bradford Airport, the airline said.
Customers will also be given the option to change their booking to an alternative flight free of charge, or cancel their flight and receive a full refund.
The airport's owner Peel Group announced it was shutting the airport due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
The closure has attracted criticism from local politicians, with Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher calling it a "ridiculous decision" and urging a public inquiry.
Peel said services at the airport, which employs 800 people, would wind down from 31 October.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to do all she could to save DSA.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives. I will do what I can, and I will talk to the relevant people."
