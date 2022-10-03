Sheffield: Incurable cancer patient chosen to model for charity campaign
A woman from Sheffield with incurable cancer has been chosen as a model for a national fundraising campaign.
Emma Fisher said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 which was found to have spread following a snowboarding accident two years later.
The 41-year-old is fronting a new collection by a sportswear brand to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now charity.
She said she felt "honoured" to be part of Adidas's campaign.
"Sometimes you just have to walk up a big hill to remember you're alive, feel the cold wind on your face, laugh at your dogs, look around and think how grateful you are to still be able to get up that hill," she said.
"I may be slower than I used to be. I may have to take 'photo breaks' sometimes. But I can still decide on a random sunny day I want to do it and go do it! And given everything my body has been through in the last five years, it feels miraculous that I can!"
Ms Fisher identified "a painful lump" in her breast, which was later diagnosed as breast cancer after her GP assured her that "painful lumps were not cancerous but unfortunately this turned out to be wrong".
Following numerous treatments including lumpectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, the snowboarder was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in February 2018 after the disease spread to her bones and lymph nodes around her chest.
She has undergone a series of further treatments. However, the cancerous tumours began to grow again and Ms Fisher has to take "a multitude of medications".
She added: "I also have a series of injections every month too, all to try and keep me alive for as long as possible."
Rachael Franklin, director of fundraising, communications and engagement at Breast Cancer Now, said the campaign "powerfully conveys the benefits of the outdoors - something we know is so passionately felt by many people who experience a breast cancer diagnosis".
