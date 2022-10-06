Barnsley: M1 closed due to police incident
- Published
Drivers are being warned to expect long delays due to a police incident on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 to allow emergency services to respond, police said.
National Highways said traffic was being diverted between Hoyland and Barnsley.
Additional journey times were also expected on diversion routes, a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.