Driver who fled fatal Sheffield scooter crash scene jailed
- Published
A driver who fled the scene after killing a scooter rider in a Sheffield crash has been jailed for eight years.
Scott Cooney's Land Rover hit Mark Jenkins' Piaggio scooter on 2 June 2021, throwing the rider from his vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police said Mr Jenkins, 58, died a week later in hospital.
At Sheffield Crown Court, Cooney, 48, of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a crash.
He was sentenced on Friday to a total of eight years and three months in jail, and disqualified from driving for 11 years.
'Considerable speed'
The crash happened on Mortimer Road, with a post-mortem examination concluding Mr Jenkins died from the "catastrophic injuries" he suffered in the collision.
Cooney, who also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, was described by officers as being "unsteady on his feet and slurring his words" at home while he was arrested.
PC Paula Townsend, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Other motorists reported [Cooney] was driving at considerable speed and was seen several times to cross over the white lines onto the opposite carriageway, forcing other motorists to take evasive action.
"Cooney refused to provide a specimen of breath so that we could determine whether he was over the limit, but other evidence gathered showed that he had been purchasing quantities of alcohol at various locations across Sheffield throughout the day."
