Sheffield: Woman dies after being struck on Prince of Wales Road
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed while crossing the road in Sheffield.
The 53-year-old woman was hit by a blue Volkswagen Caddy on Prince of Wales Road near the junction of Mather Road at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said a 22-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
The force said the van was travelling away from Darnall and towards the Parkway when the collision happened and appealed for any witnesses to get in contact.
