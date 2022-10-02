Sheffield: Attempted murder arrest after series of crashes
- Published
A man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder after a series of crashes injured two members of the public and two special constables.
South Yorkshire Police said an armed man left a crashed black BMW on Wednesday night and stole a red Ford S-MAX on Penistone Road in Sheffield.
The force said he stole a Tiguan from another member of the public before the officers were hurt.
The 41-year-old arrested Sheffield man remains in police custody.
The force said he was being held on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, two of robbery, attempted robbery and attempted burglary.
A 58-year-old woman from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.
Officers were initially called to a report of a crash involving the black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa at about 21:45 BST.
Both special constables are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.
The force continues to investigate whether an earlier shooting in the city, possibly in the Southey Green and Adlington Road area, was the precursor to the road incident.
A 26-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released pending no further action.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.