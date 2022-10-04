Doncaster school fire: Blaze breaks out at derelict building
- Published
Fire crews were called to deal with a blaze at a derelict school in South Yorkshire.
The fire broke out at the empty school building on Lower Leger Way, Intake, Doncaster, on Monday night.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were assisted by police and the ambulance service but there are not believed to have been any injuries.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while emergency services were at the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.