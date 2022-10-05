Darfield takeaway plans refused to protect waistlines
- Published
Plans for a takeaway in a South Yorkshire village have been refused to protect the public's waistlines.
Permission was sought to turn part of the former Foulstone School site on Nanny Road, Darfield, into a takeaway.
However, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) has ruled it would not be conducive to its "health and wellbeing agenda".
According to a council report, 9% of reception age children in Darfield are either obese or severely obese.
In addition, the council noted adult obesity rates in Barnsley are "exceptionally high" and there was already a high concentration of takeaways in the village.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service, which examined the report, said 10 letters of objection were received by the authority.
In the letters, residents raised concerns around late night noise, increased traffic, litter and vermin.
Highlighting the scale of the obesity problem, BMBC said Darfield has the highest rate of childhood obesity and severe obesity in the borough, with 24% of year six children falling into this category.
The report states: "Adding an additional takeaway in this location does not diversify the local food offer and is contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework, which states 'planning decisions should aim to achieve healthy, inclusive and safe places which enable and support healthy lifestyles'."
The applicant had also provided insufficient information to assess the impact on traffic, added the report.
In June, BMBC banned companies from advertising "junk foods" at its sites, such as museums and libraries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.