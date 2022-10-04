Armend Xhika: Brothers wanted over fatal stabbing in Sheffield
Detectives investigating a murder in Sheffield have released images of two brothers they want to trace.
Armend Xhika, 22, was stabbed on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on 13 May 2021 and died later in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said Mateo Cela, 26, and his brother, 28-year-old Eljaso Cela, were being sought in connection with Mr Xhika's death.
The force has urged anyone who sees them, or has information on their whereabouts, to call 999.
Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, said: "Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Armend Xhika and legal proceedings are ongoing.
"We are now very keen to hear from anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the Cela brothers.
"Eljaso is believed to also use the alias name Illiazy, and it's possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias.
"Both brothers have been known to frequent the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, but we understand they are very transient and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK."
