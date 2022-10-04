Khuram Javed: Men jailed for life for murdering Sheffield solicitor
- Published
Two men convicted of murdering a solicitor shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield have been jailed for life.
Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021.
Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, gunman Samsul Mohamed, 20, was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum of 32 years.
Tinashe Kampira, 20, was also jailed for a minimum term of 26 years.
Samsul's brothers, Saydul Mohamed, 23, and Sohidul Mohamed, 24, both of the Greenway, Greenhill, were found guilty of assisting an offender.
They were each jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Mr Javed was shot and stabbed following a chase in April near Sheffield United's football ground.
He had been socialising with friends in a nearby flat shortly before his death.
The court heard how blank ammunition had been modified to fire ball bearings, ultimately killing the father of two.
Kampira, of Donovan Road, helped lure Mr Javed onto a narrow footpath before he was gunned down.
Samsul Mohamed, who judge Mrs Justice Lambert said fired the fatal shot, was then transported by his brothers to a safe house in Reading, while police investigated the killing.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Javed's wife Sanna Munir said she had lost the "centre of my world".
'Cold blood'
"In my eyes, he was perfect, my best friend and soulmate. My husband was a good, decent man," the court heard.
Ed Hulbert from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the solicitor was "murdered in cold blood."
"This was a brutal crime which has shocked the local community and left his family devastated. His murderers are now facing life in prison. Our thoughts remain with his widow and young children."
Samsul Mohamed, of Wolseley Road, was also handed a concurrent sentence for conspiracy to possess a firearm in connection with a separate case.
