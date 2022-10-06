Doncaster tree planting plan gets £220,000 boost
An emergency tree-planting fund has given thousands of pounds towards creating more woodland in Doncaster.
The Woodland Trust said the £220,000 grant would help the city council tackle threats posed by climate change, including flooding.
Dr Darren Moorcroft from the trust said the fund could make "a difference to people's lives on a large scale".
Mayor Ros Jones pledged in 2021 that one million trees would be planted across Doncaster by 2026.
Doncaster Council is one of six local authorities to get money from a £2.1m pot from the Right Now Climate Fund, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Dr Moorcroft said: "With the droughts this year, it has shown us it has never been more important to look at how we adapt to the changing climate in this country.
"A key part of this will be planting more trees and protecting what we have for the many benefits they bring - they help purify our air, cool our towns and cities, make land more resilient to combating flooding and enhancing well-being."
He said the fund, which is run by retail company Amazon, helps councils that are under "financial strains" with the cost of planting trees.
