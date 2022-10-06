Amrit Jhagra: Doncaster teen jailed for life for murdering men in fight
A teenager who knifed two men to death in a fight has been jailed for life.
Amrit Jhagra, 19, murdered Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, in an altercation on Silver Street in Doncaster in January.
The friends had been on a night out when Jhagra, of Doncaster, launched into a "savage" attack, the judge said at Sheffield Crown Court.
Mr Justice Choudhury told Jhagra he had ruined his own life as he sentenced him to a minimum of 24 years in prison.
Mr Kozlovskis and Mr Theobald had been involved in a fight with Jhagra's friend shortly before the stabbing, the trial heard.
CCTV showed the men fighting and chasing each other outside a bar in the early hours of the morning on 29 January.
Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon following a 10-day trial.
The judge dismissed the reasoning that the teenager was acting in self defence.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Theobald's mother Lisa Theobald told Jhagra she was left with a "broken heart" as her son's life was cut short by him.
"Ryan had a future, one that has been taken away from him. He had planned the next years of his life," she said.
"Instead of looking forward to planning milestone birthdays, weddings, we as a family have had the agony of planning his funeral."
"I wish it was something we could forget," a statement from Mr Kozlovskis' sister Russanda Kozlovska said.
"As a family, we will never be able to forgive [Jhagra]."
Mr Justice Choudhury said while the fight may have been started by Mr Kozlovskis, Jhagra's decision to carry a knife had ruined three families' lives.
"One more tragic incident inflicted on society by the scourge of knife crime," he said.
Jhagra was also handed an 18-month sentence for possessing an offensive weapon, which will run concurrently.
