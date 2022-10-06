Super League replica kit haul stolen from lorry, sportswear firm says
- Published
Thieves are said to have stolen "a significant amount" of replica 2023 Super League kit from a lorry.
Doncaster-based Elite Pro Sports said items taken related to Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers.
Chief executive Lee Jenkinson said the theft took place in South Yorkshire during the early hours of Thursday.
He warned the theft could affect Christmas stock, which risks leaving young fans "disappointed".
Mr Jenkinson said the latest kit was not yet on sale.
The thefts happened as the lorry was being driven from Southampton docks to the company's Doncaster headquarters, Mr Jenkinson said.
'Callous act'
He added: "As with most manufacturers of clothing, our production time is months rather than weeks and it will be a challenge to get some of these items back in stock before Christmas.
"Replica shirts are our most popular items, especially for younger fans, ahead of Christmas and whilst we will do everything we can to make sure no one is disappointed, a callous act like this is a hit we could do without."
Mr Jenkinson said his staff was still establishing the quantity of items stolen, and urged anyone offered replica 2023 kit or training wear to contact police.
The BBC has contacted South Yorkshire Police for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.