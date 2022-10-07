Sheffield Children's Hospital: Flooding closes road by entrance

Burst water main in SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
Police discovered the burst pipe in the early hours

A burst water pipe has flooded the road outside the main entrance to a children's hospital in South Yorkshire.

The fault led to water flooding Clarkson Street next to Sheffield Children's Hospital in the early hours.

A spokesman for the hospital said the pick-up and drop-off area outside the main entrance was also closed.

Yorkshire Water said it was working on repairing the burst and the water supply to all properties nearby would be unaffected.

South Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid the area as traffic was likely to be heavier than usual.

A tweet from the hospital said: "Please be aware this may impact traffic in the area.

"You can still access this entrance as a pedestrian.

"If you need wheelchair drop-off for your appointment and would usually use our drop-off area, please use the Emergency Department entrance. Thank you."

