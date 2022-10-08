Sheffield Fargate: Vendors move in to delayed shipping container venue
Vendors have started to move in to a shipping container venue in Sheffield following delays, a councillor said.
The container park, on Fargate, was due to open in August but the discovery of underground water pipes held up the work, Councillor Mazher Iqbal said.
The eight shipping containers will provide space for street food stalls, shops, galleries and events.
Mr Iqbal said he was "frustrated" by the delays but hoped the venue would open by the end of October.
"When we went looking for the mains gas and electric we need to get these containers working, we found lots of pipes," Mr Iqbal said.
He said survey maps usually show what is underground but because there had not been a lot of work done in the area since the war, the information was unavailable.
Tenants are now moving in to the site and are expected to be in by 12 October, he added, with the bar on the first floor due to open two weeks later.
The project was launched by Sheffield City Council using government funding and councillors said they hoped it would bring more visitors to the area.
