Barnsley: Cudworth man, 42, charged with terror offence
A man from Barnsley has been charged with disseminating terrorist material.
Neil Sharp, 42, of Storr Mill Lane in Cudworth, is accused of the offence under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act.
He was arrested in May after an investigation into online activity connected to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism, police said.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Mr Sharp had been given conditional bail and was due to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 October.
