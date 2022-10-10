Sheffield Children's hospital helipad application submitted
Plans have been submitted to build a new £6m helipad on the roof of Sheffield Children's Hospital.
The application comes after a report found the current landing site in nearby Weston Park was not suitable.
It highlighted issues with patient privacy, unavailability and problems with moving casualties from the park to the hospital.
If approved, the helipad, to be built on top of the Stephenson building, would be available around the clock.
According to planning documents, air ambulance operators are encountering problems landing in Weston Park and some have considered stopping using the facility.
It said the park offers "little privacy and dignity" to patients, with members of the public "often seen taking photographs of the child and the helicopter on their mobile phones".
It also said clearing the public park ahead of landing can be difficult and that the site can be out of action for an average of 30 days a year due to events.
The document states there is historical evidence of crews bypassing the hospital due to the difficulties, and said on one occasion a pilot opted to fly a patient from Retford, Nottinghamshire, to Leeds General Infirmary.
Helicopters are also currently only able to land during daylight hours, which restricts use in winter months.
A consultation event will be held at the hospital on 11 October for members of the public to learn more about the plans.
