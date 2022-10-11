Fostering: Rotherham Council plans to boost fees for carers
- Published
Fees and allowances paid to foster carers in Rotherham look set to rise.
The council plans to boost payments from 50% to 100% for those caring for more than two children, in a bid to increase fostering in the town.
A report to the authority, which is due to discuss the proposals at a meeting on 17 October, says Rotherham has a shortage of foster placements.
Councillor Victoria Cusworth said more foster carers needed to be recruited and retained.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), 79% of the 542 children in care in Rotherham are being fostered.
The increase in fees would be based on skill levels, and would total £100 at level one, £125 at level two, £175 at level three and £360 at level four.
Carers' mileage allowance will be increased from 40p to 45p per mile.
'Not enough placements'
Additional payments will be made to fosterers caring for children with more complex needs.
In the Fostering Fees and Allowances 2022 report, the council said the shortage was "particularly of placements for children requiring enhanced care, adolescents and for larger sibling groups".
"There are too many children and young people placed out of borough or in residential placements because there are not enough local placements," it added.
Ms Cusworth told LDRS: "Increasing fees and allowances demonstrates the great value that we place on our foster carers.
"We are fortunate to have many exceptional foster carers in Rotherham but we need to both recruit more and keep hold of those already caring for our children."
The council has opened three children's residential homes since February 2020, with a further five small family-based homes planned.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.