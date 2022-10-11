Sheffield: Appeal for cooks to help feed city's homeless and needy
- Published
Home cooks with time and ingredients to spare are being sought to make hot meals for Sheffield's rough sleepers.
Formed in 2008, As-Salaam - named after an Islamic greeting - also provides food packages for families.
As demand for its services soar due to the cost of living crisis, the group is looking to recruit more cooks.
Every Friday, volunteers from the group scout the city centre for the homeless and disadvantaged, offering them warming dishes.
Organiser Shafiq Mohammed said: "Each week we have two families cooking hot meals in their own homes.
"Together, they fill about 70 containers, with each one feeding one or possibly two people.
"Demand for hot meals has gone up by 30% in the past few months and some extra cooks would be appreciated."
Some people volunteers have recently encountered found themselves homeless because they could no longer afford their rent, said Mr Mohammed.
"People are always very grateful when they see we have brought them some hot, spicy food to enjoy," he said.
Additionally, As-Salaam provides food parcels for about 40 families.
"Demand for parcels has gone up by 40% in the past six months," said Mr Mohammed.
"When we give out the parcels, families ask us, 'should we pay the bills or feed our children?' It is really sad."
Mr Mohammed said the Muslim group is committed to helping people of all or no faith.
"We just look at people as human beings," he said. "Whether they are Christian, Jewish or whatever, we will feed them."
Anyone wishing to volunteer can find contact details on As-Salaam's website or Facebook page.
