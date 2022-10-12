Sheffield Fargate: Date set for shipping container venue opening
A date has been set for the opening of a shipping container venue in Sheffield following delays.
The £446,000 container park, on Fargate, was due to open in August but the discovery of underground water pipes held up the work.
The eight shipping containers will provide space for street food stalls, shops, galleries and events and is set to open on 17 October.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal said the site offered something "unique" to the area.
The project, paid for by the Great Britain Building Fund, was partly delayed when Yorkshire Water raised concerns about the site damaging the sewers.
Yorkshire Water - which was not consulted - said the original plans approved by the council could pose a risk to one of the biggest sewers in Sheffield and damage the network.
The council and Yorkshire Water eventually came to an agreement after the local authority put forward new proposals moving the entire structure approximately 1.3m (4ft) to the right, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "It will be fantastic to see people of all ages from across Sheffield enjoying everything this exciting destination has to offer.
"This new hub of shops, bars and restaurants offers something unique to Fargate and an injection of activity which will attract people back to this area of town again."
