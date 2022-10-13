Doncaster Sheffield Airport staff take 100k petition to Westminster
Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers are heading to Westminster to hand in a petition with 100,000 signatures calling for it to be saved.
Members of the GMB union are set to deliver the petition to the Department for Transport later.
Owners Peel previously said services at the airport, which employs 800 people, would wind down from 31 October.
An offer of public money to keep the airport operating into 2023 has been rejected, South Yorkshire's mayor said.
Staff are also due to meet Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary.
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan recently said it was up to Doncaster Council to try and "find a solution" to the planned closure.
Speaking to BBC Look North in late September, Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to do all she could to save the airport.
Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: "We need the Department for Transport to step in and make some extra cash available until the right buyer is found.
"The people of South Yorkshire deserve an international transport hub."
Ms Haigh said: "Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a strategic asset for South Yorkshire and one that we cannot afford to lose.
"That's why I have joined the workforce at the airport to demand that the government takes immediate action to secure its future."
