South Yorkshire: Drugs and weapons seized in county lines raids
More than £650,000 worth of drugs have been seized by police following a week of action tackling county lines gangs.
South Yorkshire Police said 21 people had been arrested as part of the operation, which involved properties being raided daily.
Officers also seized cash and 13 weapons, including knives and knuckle dusters.
"This type of criminality can have a devastating impact on those involved," Det Insp Ben Wood said.
County lines is the term used to describe drug-dealing networks connecting urban and rural areas, using phone lines, across the UK.
Those running the networks, usually gangs or groups, often exploit children or vulnerable people to deal drugs.
Between 3 and 9 October cannabis plants with a value of over £640,000 were recovered, along with £6,500 of Class A drugs.
Officers also safeguarded vulnerable people who had their properties used been used by gangs for drug dealing.
"Weeks of action like this one give us the opportunity not only to target offenders through enforcement activity, but also to raise awareness about the dangers of county lines exploitation," Mr Wood said.
"It's important to know that any child can be targeted by gangs. They operate by fulfilling a need for the victim, whether it be through offering money, friendship or gifts."
