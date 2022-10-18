South Yorkshire Police officer arrested in misconduct inquiry
A South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
The police constable, who worked on a response team in Barnsley, was arrested on Monday following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department, police said.
The 27-year-old officer was further arrested on suspicion of corruption and offences under the Data Protection Act.
The officer has been released on bail and is suspended from duty.
South Yorkshire Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the nature of the allegations.
The offences allegedly took place while the officer was on duty.
Det Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said: "I'd like to assure members of the public that an investigation was swiftly launched into these allegations as soon as this report was made to us.
"As a force we remain committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards and these allegations will be thoroughly investigated."
