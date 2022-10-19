C-section for woman with mental health issues approved by judge
A pregnant woman with mental health issues can have a Caesarean section, a judge has ruled.
The woman's care is the responsibility of the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.
Doctors told the court she was likely to lose the mental capacity to make decisions when she goes into labour.
London's Court of Protection ruled she should have a C-section if specialists believe she has lost capacity.
The court heard the woman, who is in her 30s, has schizophrenia and currently has the capacity to make decisions for herself.
The woman cannot be legally identified, but Mrs Justice Morgan was told by health bosses she had expressed a preference for giving birth by C-section.
She approved the application to allow doctors to perform a C-section.
The Court of Protection decides issues relating to individuals who might lack the mental ability to make their own decisions.
