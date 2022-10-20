Hunter Mathias death: Jury discharged in Barnsley baby murder trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his nine-week old son has been discharged.
Leon Mathias, 33, of Stonebridge Lane, Barnsley, is alleged to have killed his son, Hunter, at their home in November 2018. He denies the charge of murder.
Discharging the jury for legal reasons, Mrs Justice Lambert said she intended to restart the trial next week.
The case was adjourned until 24 October and is expected to run until mid- January.
