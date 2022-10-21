Cost of living crisis: Phone app helps Sheffield people to stay warm
- Published
A Sheffield organisation has launched a free phone app to help people during the cost of living crisis.
The Warm and Safe app provides a map of places in the city where people can go to keep warm.
It lists libraries and community centres that are participating in the Sheffield Welcoming Places scheme.
Its developers hope the app will be extended to include other places across the UK by allowing councils to input their own data.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the app was created by Sheffield-based training organisation The Developer Academy.
One of the app's creators Alyzande Renard said she wanted "to make sure as many people as possible are able to stay warm this winter".
"Like many people, the cost of heating my home during the winter months is a real concern right now," she said.
"The idea of 'warm rooms' has been mentioned recently by Martin Lewis and a number of local councils.
"We've been working on the app in our spare time for a while now and to see it come to life is fantastic.
"The hope is that it takes off in the coming weeks and helps provide those struggling with the cost of living a safety net of warmth during the cold months."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.