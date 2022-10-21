Barnsley prison officer appears at Old Bailey on terror charge
Published
A prison officer has appeared in court accused of sharing extreme right-wing material on social media.
Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, faces a charge of disseminating a terrorist document.
It relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file on an extreme right-wing Telegram channel on 22 March 2022.
Mr Sharp, who appeared before the Old Bailey on Friday, was granted bail before an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court in February.
The preliminary hearing heard Mr Sharp was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, assisted by South Yorkshire Police, in May.
It followed an investigation into online activity related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.
The Old Bailey was told the Telegram channel was an extreme right-wing organisation that promotes a neo-Nazi ideology.
Mr Sharp told Mr Justice Sweeney: "I'm keen to fight for my innocence."
