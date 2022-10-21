Doncaster PC arrested on suspicion of drug offences
A Doncaster-based South Yorkshire police officer was among three men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of class B drugs.
The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department.
He was suspended from duties after a property in Warmsworth, Doncaster, was searched, South Yorkshire Police said.
The officer, along with two other men aged 36 and 64, was released under investigation, the force added.
Det Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, said the allegations would be "thoroughly investigated".
The force remained "committed to being as open and transparent as possible" about its professional standards, she said.
