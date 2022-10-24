Tributes to retired Lundwood teacher and surveyor killed in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who died after their car crashed into a wall near Barnsley.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Wakefield Road, in Athersley, at about 10:00 BST on 13 October, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mike Marsden, 87, who was driving the couple's Ford CMax, was found in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
His wife, Ann, also 87, suffered serious injuries in the crash and died on 22 October, the force said.
In a statement, their family said: "Mike and Anne were family orientated and immensely proud of all their family, but their friends were also a huge part of their lives, many of whom they'd spent a lifetime with.
"They had been married for 63 years and had two children, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, who they adored."
Mrs Marsden was a retired teacher who worked at Littleworth Infants School in Lundwood, near Barnsley, for more than 30 years, her family said.
The couple had been on their way to Mrs Marsden's weekly hair appointment when the crash happened.
Mr Marsden was a retired surveyor for Leeds City Council.
The family added: "As a family we are devastated to have lost them both in such a tragic way but are glad they are together and we don't think Anne would have coped without Mike, so it brings us comfort during this difficult time."
They thanked first responders and staff at Northern General Hospital for care given to the family.
Officers are keen to speak to witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.