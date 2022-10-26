Culture of abuse found at three Doncaster special schools - review
Children with disabilities and complex needs suffered "serious abuse and neglect" at three residential schools in Doncaster, a report has found.
The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel identified a "culture of abuse", including evidence of violence and sexual harm.
Its findings have prompted calls for an urgent, nationwide review of similar children's homes.
Hesley Group, which operated the schools, said it was "deeply sorry".
The review examined the experiences of 108 children and young adults living at Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House between January 2018 to March 2021.
Launched in January it found a number of complaints had been made to Ofsted dating back to 2015.
A separate investigation - Operation Lemur Alpha, which began in March 2021 - is being carried out by the Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership and includes a criminal investigation by South Yorkshire Police.
'Profoundly shocking'
The national safeguarding review found that abuse, including physical abuse from staff and other residents, excessive force, physical neglect and taunting, was "inflicted with no respite" and allowed to flourish.
It also found children and young adults were subjected to "significant and varied" emotional abuse, and staff had "seriously breached sexual boundaries with each other and with children and young adults".
The children affected were placed at the three homes from 55 local authorities across the country.
Many had difficulties in communicating and "would have found it difficult to report the abuse", lead panel member for the review Dr Susan Tranter said.
Panel chairwoman Annie Hudson said it was "profoundly shocking" that so many children who were in plain sight of public agencies "could be so systematically harmed by their care givers".
"This national review seeks to make sense of how and why a significant number of children with disabilities and complex needs came to suffer very serious abuse and neglect whilst living in three privately provided residential settings," she said
"Our evidence shows that the system of checks and balances which should have detected that things were going wrong simply did not work.
"While there are many skilled professionals who work with children with disabilities, we are concerned that these are not isolated incidents.
"That's why we have asked all local authorities and Ofsted to take urgent action to ensure all children living in similar circumstances are safe and well."
'Serious failings'
In response, a Hesley Group spokesperson said it recognised there had been "serious failings" at the three sites - all of which have now closed - which had led to people receiving "unacceptable levels of care".
"We are deeply sorry for the hurt caused to young people and their families over this period," they added, saying "swift action" had been taken to address concerns, including dismissing several members of staff and de-registering the three homes.
Hesley Group said it had since undergone a major restructure and made significant changes across its senior management team.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the investigation, led by Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge, is looking into allegations of "physical abuse and violence, neglect, emotional abuse, sexual harm, unmet medical needs and misused and maladministered medication" to see whether any "meet the threshold for criminal investigation".
Riana Nelson, Doncaster Council's Director of Children, Young People and Families said many families who had children with complex needs in residential care would be "alarmed at the findings of this national review".
However, she said: "Please be reassured that strong and concise action has taken place at a local level and procedures are in place to protect both children and adults living both locally and further afield."
Alongside the urgent actions for councils, Ofsted must immediately analyse its evidence around workforce sufficiency, focusing on its suitability, training and support.
These actions are expected to be completed by the end of November 2022.
A second phase of the review seeking to identify necessary changes is expected to be published in spring 2023.
Ofsted said: "It is clear that the management and staff of these homes were not open and honest with authorities, including Ofsted.
"But it's also clear there are lessons for all of us to learn."
