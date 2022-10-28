Doncaster paramedic struck off over indecent image haul
A paramedic has been struck off after he was caught with nearly 800 indecent images of children.
Julian Maher, 55, from Doncaster, was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, in February, when he admitted four offences.
A Health & Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) panel heard the offending dated from 2005 to 2017.
Maher was struck off after the panel ruled his conviction was "incompatible" with continued registration.
During the hearing, members of the tribunal heard Maher's offending came to light in January 2017.
Following a police investigation he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
'Pattern of behaviour'
The panel heard Maher pleaded guilty to the offences on the first day of trial at Sheffield Crown Court in January, though had previously denied the offences and had tried to blame another person.
During his sentencing the court was told Maher had been a paramedic for 15 years and had "saved a lot of lives" and "delivered, he thinks, 15 babies that might not have been safely delivered without him".
The HCPTS panel said despite his "positive" professional history the nature of the offences were "grave" and involved "the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable children".
They also raised concerns that it was "not an isolated incident but was a pattern of behaviour which extended over 12 years".
In reaching its conclusion the panel said "only a striking off order would be sufficient to protect the public, to maintain public confidence in the profession and in the regulatory process, and to declare and uphold proper standards of conduct in the paramedic profession".
Maher, who did not attend the hearing, was employed by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.
The BBC has approached the Trust for a comment.
