Brampton: Plans for 311 homes on agricultural land to be approved
Plans to build more than 300 homes on agricultural land in a former Rotherham mining village are set to be approved despite objections from residents.
Persimmon Homes has applied for permission to develop 29 acres of land between Barnsley Road and Pontefract Road in Brampton.
The development could see a range of two to five-bedroom properties, with 25% designated as affordable housing.
However, residents fear it will cause traffic and other environmental issues.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the developer will be required to contribute more than £1m for sustainable transport, new bus shelters and sport provision if the proposal is given the go-ahead.
The plans also include wildflower meadows and areas of grass for recreation.
However, 20 trees will be removed for the scheme, though seven would be planted elsewhere, the developer said.
A Rotherham Council transport assessment concluded that "the proposed development would not result in a severe impact on the operation of the transport network, and that there are no substantive highway reasons why the proposal should not be granted planning consent".
Objections to the project have been lodged on the grounds of loss of privacy, wildlife and leisure space, as well as a lack of infrastructure.
Councillor David Roche cited "potential traffic issues" and is due to address the council's planning meeting on 3 November, when the development is due to be decided.
