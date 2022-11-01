Sheffield DocFest long-term funding plan delayed
Sheffield Council's long term funding for the city's documentary film festival is to be reviewed after its grant arrangement ended.
The local authority is set to approve a one-year extension giving £100,000 to support DocFest's 30th anniversary festival in 2023.
The world-renowned festival, held in June, brings an estimated £1.4m in spending to the city each year.
A report said the extension will ensure DocFest's "stability and viability".
The £100,000 grant is £50,000 less than the local authority has given DocFest in previous years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In the report, prepared for a meeting of the finance sub committee on Monday, officers said: "Hosting the festival adds to the city's reputation as a cultural and creative destination, enhancing its appeal both to visitors, businesses and those who may wish to move to Sheffield to work.
"Providing a one-year extension whilst a longer term agreement is reached ensures stability and viability for Sheffield DocFest whilst they continue to recover from the pandemic and international travel recovers globally."
The first DocFest was held in the city in 1994, showing 42 films over two days to an audience of about 2,000.
The report added: "The council will also be able to review its position in 2023 and decide how best to continue any further sponsorship to DocFest."
