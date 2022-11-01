Sheffield: Community space plan for abandoned Adelphi cinema
- Published
A former cinema which closed in the 1960s could be transformed into a community space.
Sheffield City Council is considering purchasing the Grade II-listed Adelphi Cinema, off Attercliffe Road.
Funding for the purchase would come from £17m allocated for projects in Attercliffe by the government's Levelling Up fund.
The council said the community space would help promote culture and improve residents' quality of life.
The Adelphi building was shut down in 1967 and was left vacant for several years and used for storage since 2013.
Councillor Julie Grocutt, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate change committee, said residents in the area had "lost pride" and the sense of community had declined.
"I'm certain the transformation of the former Adelphi Cinema into a community space which promotes culture and improves residents' quality of life and well-being would be a welcomed step in the right direction."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she added the council was committed to changing perceptions of the area.
"I look forward to seeing positive changes for Attercliffe," she said.
Councillors will discuss plans for the Adelphi on 7 November and, if approved, the refurbishment could begin quickly after the purchase was completed, the council said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.